Chesterfield police searching for woman reported missing in April

Maggie Tibbs and her black and white pit bull mix dog.
Maggie Tibbs and her black and white pit bull mix dog.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen Monday, Feb. 17.

43-year-old Maggie E. Tibbs was reported missing by her family on April 9. Tibbs was last seen leaving her residence around 5 p.m. on April 9. Family members reported Tibbs is usually accompanied by her black and white pit bull mix dog.

Tibbs is described as a white female, about 5′2″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Tibb’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

