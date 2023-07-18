Your Money with Carlson Financial
Watch out for snakes, but please don’t kill them

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Young snakes have hatched across the commonwealth and are slithering around backyards, trails, and into homes.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia says it has admitted 50 snakes into its care within the past year.

“We get a lot of calls from people that are concerned that they’re seeing a snake in or around their home when really that snake is just doing what any wild animal is trying to do: They’re seeking food, shelter, and space and good space to hide from predators,” Alex Wehrung with WCV said Tuesday, July 18.

It is illegal to kill a snake in Virginia due to it being a protected animal.

WCV recommends removing any food source that may be attracting snakes to your home.

VSP: Wear your life jacket, it's the law