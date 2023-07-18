Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- New Ronald Mc Donald House to open inside Wonder Tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
- GRTC facing driver shortage ahead of restoring and expanding service into Chesterfield, Henrico and Goochland counties.
- Hopewell police are searching for a person who they say robbed a BP gas station on Oaklawn Boulevard.
- A five-year-old boy is dead after being ejected from a car in Prince George; the driver behind the wheel is now in jail.
- Today’s weather will be hot & hazy, with a few afternoon storms. Full forecast >
