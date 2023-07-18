Virginia Department of Education releases new guidance for transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education released new guidance on policies concerning the treatment of transgender students in the state’s public schools.

The state department released “Model Policies to Ensure Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” on Tuesday, ultimately giving parents more say and involvement in their child’s school experience.

“These policies clarify that parents are the appropriate decision makers regarding their child’s health and wellbeing, and that students are best served when parents, teachers, and school administrators work as a team to support a child’s education, wrote Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera in a press release. “They also affirm that discrimination and bullying of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia’s public schools.”

VDOE says that school officials will defer to parents in decisions about a child’s identity and keep parents informed about the well-being of the child.

The updated policies will require transgender students to use the bathroom of their biological sex unless federal law says otherwise. It also says that other options should be provided to students that are uncomfortable with using a restroom with someone who identifies as transgender.

The model policies also enforce sex-based dress codes and student participation in sex-specific school activities and events. VDOE says that “transgender student” means a “public school student whose parent has stated in writing that the student’s gender differs from the student’s sex.”

“Eligible students,” those over the age of 18 or emancipated minors, can also state in writing that they are a different gender.

The new guidelines also cover bullying, requiring schools to inform parents of bullying incidents within 24 hours. The policies cite the state’s “safe harbor” statute, which protects against disclosure of information that could put the child at risk.

