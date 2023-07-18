Tuesday Forecast: Hot & hazy with a few afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Daily thunderstorm chances through Thursday, drier and slightly cooler this weekend. James River water levels are still high, only experts should attempt to be on the river.

Tuesday: Hot, hazy and slightly less humid. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible. Low-end threat for a strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds. Rain totals near a tenth of an inch, higher amounts possible. Highs in the low 90s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: A few morning showers are possible. Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low-end threat for a strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds and hail. Rain totals .10″-.75″ with higher amounts possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Hazy skies could return. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Morning sunshine, mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

