Richmond named best burger city in America

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.

Real estate company Home Bay has crowned the city as the country’s best city for burgers. Home Bay analyzed data from Yelp, Google Trends and even the United State Census Bureau to create their ranking.

The weighted rankings were evaluated with criteria including burger restaurants per 100,000 residents, percent of annual income required to buy a daily McDonald’s Value Meal, average Yelp rating for burger restaurants and price of typical burger ingredients (beef, cheese, tomatoes, etc.).

Part of RVA’s success in the ranking: burger affordability. The price of a daily meal at McDonald’s is much more affordable than in other cities, at only 4.8% of a resident’s annual income, according to Home Bay. That’s 15% lower than the national average.

The study also found that Richmond has a high “burger passion score,” sitting at 87.2 out of 100, 11.4% higher than the national average.

For those who want to taste what its all about, here are 12 places to get a burger in Richmond:

Mentioned in Homebay’s recommendations, Boulevard Burger & Brew has become a Richmond staple for those looking for a classic burger. Located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard with a retro sign that can’t be missed, the restaurant has a wide variety of burgers, sandwiches and other entrees.

Burger & Brew also offers milkshakes, “adult” milkshakes and a lengthy beer list.

What to try: Boulevard Brew House Burger, Diablo, Homemade Black Bean Veggie

Beauvine Burgers, the second establishment recommended by Homebay, offers a different take on the classic burger joint. Located on West Main Street in the Fan, Beauvine serves artisan burgers, handcrafted soda, shakes and even desserts.

Open daily with indoor, outdoor and bar seating, there aren’t many better places to enjoy a burger. And happy hour Monday through Friday is hard to beat, with $2 off burgers and $1 off most alcoholic beverages.

What to try: The Beauvine, Le Benny, De Leon

Step into Grove Avenue’s Jack Brown’s on any given night, and you’ll see a packed bar, mostly filled with those brave enough to join the “Notch Club.” Those who take the time (over multiple visits) to drink any different 100 beers will join the club, complete with a shirt, a picture on the wall and access to exclusive club events.

Aside from the Notch Club, the restaurant offers a variety of exciting burgers. With names like “Greg Brady” (burger with mac and cheese and barbecue potato chips) or “Dr. Gonzo (mushrooms, bacon, onions), there is something for everyone. And don’t forget to finish the meal off with a classic fried Oreo.

What to try: Chiflet, Elvis, Cobra Kai

Nestled between Ardent Craft Ales and ZZQ, two Scott’s Addition staples, Eazzy Burger is a newcomer to the Richmond burger scene. With a heavily customizable smash-style burger, several specialty sandwiches, hot dogs and a kids’ menu, there’s something for everyone at Eazzy.

And the best part? A full selection of Ardent Craft Ales was delivered to your table from the taproom, just feet from Eazzy Burger’s outdoor seating. The brewery has even collaborated to create Eazzy Lager, which pairs perfectly with a burger. Stubborn Soda is also available in a variety of flavors.

What to try: Guthrie Burger, Big Iron Burger, Chile Relleno Burger

Burger Bach (pronounced batch), which got its start in Carytown in 2012, takes its burger inspiration from New Zealand, where there are seven times as many sheep and three times as many cows as people.

With 100% grass-fed, pasture-raised beef and lamb, cheddar cheese from New Zealand and fresh wild seafood, Burger Bach emphasizes healthy products in their food. The restaurant also values local craft breweries with various beers on tap.

Bach is a term used in New Zealand for a small holiday home or beach house. These homes symbolize the beach holiday lifestyle.

Burger Bach has locations in Carytown, Midlothian, Short Pump, Charlottesville and Durham, North Carolina.

What to try: East Coast, Wellington, Aucklander

Carytown Burgers & Fries, now looking for a new owner, may just be the original burger joint in Richmond. The restaurant is located in a Carytown building built in 1841, one of the oldest in Carytown. Opened by Mike Barber in 1999, it won Citysearch.com’s best burger in the same year and has won several awards since. There is also a location on Lakeside Avenue in the Northside.

You can’t go wrong with the classic hamburger or cheeseburger with its countless add-ons, but if you are feeling adventurous, go for a specialty burger. CB&F offers more than 15 specialty burgers, vegetarian burgers, chicken and appetizers.

What to try: The Dude, The Kojak, The Big Kahuna Burger

Located in Church Hill, Cobra Burger has fully embraced the smash burger craze. Their original Cobra Burger consists of two very tin beef patties topped with cheese, “Cobra pickles,” “Cobra sauce,” pickled red onions and shredded lettuce.

Cobra Burger was started in 2017 and has since become one of the essential Richmond burgers. Aside from a long list of dinner options, Cobra also serves brunch burgers like the “Brekkie Burger” or the “Wake ‘n’ Snake.”

Visitors can dine in or order ahead online at Cobra’s website.

What to try: Cobra Burger, Old Bay-o Burger, Brekkie Burgie

Perhaps the most unique location on the list, Station 2 was constructed in the former home of Engine Company 2′s fire station. The building, constructed in 1899, housed the city’s second city-owned firehouse. Though the firefighters have been gone for some time, they’ve been replaced with fire burgers.

Using beef from one of the state’s most humane and respected farms and greens from a local family-owned farm, Station 2 serves a wide variety of starters, salads and creative burgers. They also feature various local breweries on their tap list, and if you haven’t picked up on the theme yet, adult milkshakes are also on the menu.

Also, be sure to check Station 2′s brunch menu, served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What to try: Hawaiian Sun, Elvis, Engine Company 2′s Fire Burger

Located just off West Broad across from the Science Museum, Capital Burgers serves classic smash burgers, specialty hot dogs and even funnel cake. The restaurant also offers The Patterson, a black bean patty burger.

For kids, there are grilled cheeses, sliders and chicken tenders.

What to try: The Robinson Classic Burger, The Broad Burger, Arthur Ashe Blvd Burger

For three years, Smashed RVA has operated as a pop-up, setting up at spots all over Richmond. Now, founder Michael Marshall has found a permanent location for the business at 1600 Brook Road, which should be open very soon.

Smashed RVA’s burgers are how they sound: very smashed, with thin and crispy ground beef held together with melted cheese. They offer smashes with a variety of toppings, but the OG Smash is simple: Seven Hills beef patty, American cheese, onions, and Smash sauce.

What to try: OG Smash, Smashed chopped cheese, Royal with cheese smash, Loaded Smash fries

Slay Burgers, located off Chamberlayne Avenue, argues that their smash burgers are the best in the state. The establishment keeps it simple with fresh ingredients. The original Slay Burger has lettuce, pickles, cheese, onion, and the signature Slay Sauce.

Slay also offers bacon burgers, extra cheddar burgers, chicken sandwiches, and a ton of appetizers.

What to try: Slay Burger, Cheddar Melt, Bacon Burger

Known for its creative sandwiches, many don’t know how good Secret Sandwich Society’s burgers really are. The burgers are just as cool as the sandwiches, with toppings like thousand islands dressing, blue cheese and even a completely vegan burger.

Be sure to take advantage of the society’s online ordering or visit them in their E Grace Street space.

What to try: General, Velvet, Dynamo

