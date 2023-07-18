Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police looking for person who allegedly robbed Hopewell gas station

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Hopewell are looking for a person they believed robbed a gas station in the city Monday before fleeing on foot.

On July 17 at 6:40 p.m. Hopewell Police responded to the BP Gas Station at 5201 Oaklawn Blvd about a robbery.

The preliminary investigation reveals one person entered the gas station, brandished a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The Hopewell Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or, to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

