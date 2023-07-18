New Ronald McDonald House to open inside Wonder Tower at VCU’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Families with sick children will now have a new place to stay when they take their child to the hospital for medical care.

After 43 years, a second Ronald McDonald’s House will open in Richmond, and this one will be inside the new Wonder Tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

A ribbon cutting will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. inside the hospital before it officially opens to the public on Wednesday, July 18.

The new facility, which has been in the works since 2018, is over three thousand square feet and features four family sleep rooms, a children’s play area, and food service areas. There will also be staff on-site to provide support to families by offering them things like warm dinners, yoga sessions, and snack services.

In addition to this new location, the Ronald McDonald House on Monument Avenue will continue to help families in need.

