Mother accused of taking newborn from hospital, stabbing nurses

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WPBF) - The mother of a woman accused of taking her own baby from a Florida hospital says her daughter has a mental illness and wrongly believed the newborn was in danger. She hopes her daughter can get the help she needs.

Authorities say Kendra Greene walked into Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and removed her 3-day-old daughter, Princess, from the neonatal intensive care unit. She is accused of stabbing three nurses who tried to stop her.

Kendra Greene’s mother, Deion Greene, says her daughter believed Princess was in danger.

Kendra Greene faces several charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse, after authorities say she took her 3-day-old daughter from a Florida hospital and attacked three nurses who tried to stop her. (Source: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, WPBF via CNN)

“She said the hospital kidnapped her baby, and she’s going to get her baby one way or another from the hospital,” Deion Greene said.

She says Kendra Greene was diagnosed with schizophrenia three years ago. Medication was very effective, but Deion Greene says her daughter stopped taking it shortly before she got pregnant.

By the time she was 41 weeks pregnant, her mental health had significantly declined, Deion Greene says.

“She was well past her due date, and because she’s past her due date, her hormones are double raging,” Deion Greene said. “That is a bomb exploding right there, and that’s what happened. She exploded.”

Deion Greene says she took her daughter to multiple hospitals and contacted law enforcement, but no one would help. She got Kendra Greene checked into Palms West on July 7, where she says the expectant mother quickly had two mental breakdowns.

“She’s like, ‘I hate you!’” Deion Greene said. “And she starts screaming and crying like a mad person at the top of her voice.”

Kendra Greene gave birth to Princess last Monday, and the baby was placed in the NICU to help her breathe. Deion Greene says that’s when her daughter’s mental health worsened further, leading to her alleged actions on Thursday.

After Kendra Greene allegedly took her baby, deputies found the child with a relative and returned her to the NICU. The nurses who were attacked were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kendra Greene faces several charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse. She was granted a $300,000 bond by a judge Friday and ordered to have no contact with the hospital, its staff members or her baby.

Deion Greene hopes people will see her daughter isn’t a criminal; she just needs help.

“When people do stuff like that, you don’t lock them up in prison,” Deion Greene said. “Prison is not the place. She needs to go to a psych hospital.”

While her daughter faces charges, Deion Greene says she will care for Princess once she is discharged from the hospital. She hopes that will happen next week.

