Judge: Man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man charged with murdering his mother in September of 2021 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Andre Keels plea from the incident nearly two years ago waved his trial, so he was tried by the court on the spot on Tuesday.

On Sept. 30, 2021, police received a mental health call about a man outside a home with no clothes on and yelling on Point Hollow Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Robyn I. Keels, 59, dead in the front yard and Andre Keels in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai SUV.

Investigators determined that Robyn was Andre’s mother and was trying to get help. However, she was struck and killed by the SUV.

Andre Keels has been in jail since he was arrested.

After all the evidence was presented in court on Tuesday, the judge agreed Keels was not guilty by reason of insanity. The judge ordered a detailed inpatient evaluation of Keels at Central State Hospital.

A status hearing in the case will be held Sept. 28, which will reveal the findings of the evaluation. A judge will then hand down recommendations from there.

