GRTC facing driver shortage ahead of expanding and restoring service

GRTC plans to extend several of its bus routes into the suburbs around Richmond, but the transit system is still dealing with a driver shortage.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC plans to extend several of its bus routes into the suburbs around Richmond, but the transit system is still dealing with a driver shortage.

Some of those expansions include Route 1A down Midlothian Turnpike and Route 1 into Henrico.

“Extending both of them means putting more drivers on the routes, which means having more drivers available,” Henry Bendon, with GRTC, said.

The transit system has almost 50 fewer drivers than before the pandemic but is enticing candidates to apply with a pay raise of nearly $25 an hour.

”It’s absolutely true that nationwide there is an operator shortage in public transit. It’s one of the reasons why we launched a historic pay increase for our operators. It’s more than a 40% increase,” Bendon said.

He says GRTC is also still offering commercial driving license training as drivers continue returning to service levels for some routes by the end of summer.

“The five, which is one of our most important routes, will come back to 15 minutes frequency on weekdays, and the Pulse will be able to operate at 15 minutes all the way through Saturday,” Bendon said.

Bendon said GRTC, on average, is holding two classes with new drivers a month and are seeing those classroom numbers grow.

“Our goal is to be back at 300 full-time equipment operators by the end of the physical year,” Bendon said. “So next June, if we have 300 operators, that is a reflection of our training program going well, and our hiring going well, and our service will be exactly where we want it to be.”

If you’re interested in working with GRTC, click here.

