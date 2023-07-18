Community garden grows beyond measure helping others thrive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As inflation rose, so did uncertainty. That’s when Steve Genett and his wife, Kathie, saw opportunity could sprout in their own front yard.

For the last year, pounds and pounds of produce have been planted with love and placed in the Wrens Nest Community Garden pantry at 2024 Wrens Nest Road in North Chesterfield.

Sue Robertson says the growth is beyond measure, as Steve has taught children lifelong skills while feeding dozens of families in need.

Sue couldn’t think of anyone more fitting for this week’s Acts of Kindness Award.

If you know someone deserving of the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award, send an email to kindness@nbc12.com.

