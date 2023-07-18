Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Community garden grows beyond measure helping others thrive

Pounds and pounds of produce have been planted with love and placed in the Wrens Nest Community...
Pounds and pounds of produce have been planted with love and placed in the Wrens Nest Community Garden pantry(WWBT)
By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As inflation rose, so did uncertainty. That’s when Steve Genett and his wife, Kathie, saw opportunity could sprout in their own front yard.

For the last year, pounds and pounds of produce have been planted with love and placed in the Wrens Nest Community Garden pantry at 2024 Wrens Nest Road in North Chesterfield.

Sue Robertson says the growth is beyond measure, as Steve has taught children lifelong skills while feeding dozens of families in need.

Sue couldn’t think of anyone more fitting for this week’s Acts of Kindness Award.

Watch the big moment here:

For the last year, pounds and pounds of produce have been planted with love and placed in the Wrens Nest Community Garden pantry.

If you know someone deserving of the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award, send an email to kindness@nbc12.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
5-year-old dies in Prince George County crash; driver charged
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

According to a Virginia doctor, if approved by the CDC, the new antibody could be a game...
Virginia hospitals hopeful RSV antibody could prevent illness this season
New Ronald McDonald House inside hospital brings comfort to families
AAA: Auto thefts on the rise nationwide
Judge: Man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 death
State law forces Richmond Land Bank to rely on surplus city property for affordable housing