Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Canadian wildfires impact U.S. economy

Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze in Roanoke
Canadian wildfire smoke creates haze in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has crossed borders right into Southwest Virginia, but its impacts go beyond a hazy skyline.

Virginia Tech Economics Professor Jadrian Wooten joined Here @ Home to give a closer look at how much the smoke costs the United States.

Wooten referenced a recently-published study that looked at the impact of smoke days from wildfires over the course of about 15 years.

That data showed the cost of those smoke days is about $5 per person over a three-month earning period.

Wooten said that number seems small at first, but when considering the number of people, the number of smoke days and other factors, the overall cost adds up to about $100 billion worth of lost income every year.

Additionally, the ongoing wildfires in Canada continue to burn because of economic factors, as well as environmental ones. Wooten explained the persistence of the flames can be attributed to a lack of firefighters and a system that relies heavily on volunteers.

Listen to the conversation for more details and follow Wooten’s work here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
5-year-old dies in Prince George County crash; driver charged
Flood Warning Issued for the James River
James River at flood stage, people urged to stay out of the water
Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
Watch out for snakes, but please don’t kill them
Police blocked access to Point Hollow Drive during their investigation in 2021.
Judge: Man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 death
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized
VSP: Wear your life jacket, it's the law