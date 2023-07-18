AAA: Auto thefts on the rise nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - AAA reminds people to protect their rides as auto thefts rise nationwide.

“When we look across the country in 2022, we saw more than a million vehicles stolen last year, and when you look at that number, it’s a 15-year high,” said AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean. “The last time we saw more than a million vehicles was way back in 2008.”

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports there were 12,320 vehicles stolen across Virginia in 2021, up 4% from 2020.

Richmond Police have also seen a rise in auto thefts. On July 13, the department shared there was a 69% increase in auto thefts during the second quarter of this year compared to the number of auto thefts reported during this same timeframe in 2022.

“Word to the wise out there, do everything you can do to protect your property,” said Dean.

In light of the increase in auto thefts, AAA is urging people to take steps to protect their cars with the following steps:

Never leave your vehicle running with the key in it.

Never leave your keys in your parked vehicle.

Lock your car every time and everywhere you park it.

Park your vehicle in a garage or a well-lit area.

“Other things you can do, thinking about having one of those clubs that you can attach to your steering wheel,” said Dean. “Anything you can do to dissuade thieves from even coming up and looking at your vehicle or thinking that they might be able to get into your vehicle is a good thing.”

If you want to add extra layers of security, Dean advises installing anti-theft systems, including warning devices, tracking systems and an immobilizing device.

“If your vehicle somebody does try to get into your vehicle tries to start it by pulling the ignition down and doing some of those things, the vehicle just does not work. It shuts off, and it stops right there,” said Dean. “Or, if they’ve taken off, it can be shut down, and the vehicle stops right there.”

Dean also advises drivers to check their insurance to see if they have comprehensive coverage covering thefts. AAA said while auto liability insurance is required in all 50 states, comprehensive coverage is optional regardless of where you live.

“If you’re not sure whether you have comprehensive or want to make sure you’re covered just in case you don’t get your vehicle back, now is a good time to call your insurer. Ask those questions,” said Dean. “Extend that coverage if you need to or understand what you have and adjust that accordingly.”

If your car is stolen, AAA suggests people should contact the police immediately to file a report. AAA also said you will likely be asked to provide your license plate number, vehicle identification number and the make and model of your car to help authorities track down your car.

AAA also advises people to file a claim with their insurance within 24 hours of their car being stolen.

