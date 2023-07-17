Your Money with Carlson Financial
Year-round classes begin for two Chesterfield schools

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It may be the middle of the summer, but some Chesterfield Students are returning to the classroom today.

Falling Creek and Bellwood Elementary schools are on a year-round schedule, so their first day of classes begins today. The two schools are the only schools in Chesterfield that follow a year-round calendar which means students will be in school for four nine-week sessions with three-week breaks in between.

The school district began testing the schedule in 2018 when the school board voted to pilot the program beginning with Bellwood Elementary School. The resurfacing of the year-round schedule was the first time since the 1980′s that Chesterfield began to bring kids back to school before labor day.

Other school divisions in the Richmond metro region have also moved their students to follow a year-round schedule.

Hopewell City public schools will have their first day of year-round school on Monday, July 24, and two Richmond public schools, Cardinal and Fairfield Court Elementary, will pilot an extended school year, also beginning on Monday, July 24.

All remaining Chesterfield County schools will begin their first day of classes on August 21st.

