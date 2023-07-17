Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, July 17, 2023
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Richmond City Leaders are urging residents to stay away from the James River after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until tomorrow afternoon.
- Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries at the Budget Motor Inn off Jamestown Drive.
- Chesterfield students head back to school, making today the first day of a new year-round schedule.
- RRHA opens waitlist for public housing starting today at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Today’s weather will be mostly dry with a slight dip in humidity Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.