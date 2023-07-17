Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, July 17, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Richmond City Leaders are urging residents to stay away from the James River after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until tomorrow afternoon.
  • Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries at the Budget Motor Inn off Jamestown Drive.
  • Chesterfield students head back to school, making today the first day of a new year-round schedule.
  • RRHA opens waitlist for public housing starting today at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Today’s weather will be mostly dry with a slight dip in humidity Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police are searing for three male suspects after a robbery at a 7-11convience store in...
7-11 robbed at gunpoint, police seeking three suspects
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Naja Kemp entering her new 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Richmond mom with personal connection wins 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

NAWIC camp shows trade skills to girls in hopes of getting them into the construction industry
NAWIC camp gives girls opportunity to learn trade skills & encourages them to consider the construction industry
PCPS Wins 2nd Place for VSBA Excellence in Workforce Readiness
Petersburg City Public Schools secures 2nd place for VSBA Workforce Readiness award
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
City, RPS leaders break ground for Richmond High School For The Arts