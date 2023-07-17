Your Money with Carlson Financial
RRHA opens two waitlist for more than 20 units

RRHA opens waitlist for public housing
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are looking to help more families with housing.

Starting Monday, July 17, two project-based voucher waitlists will open for 27 units.

Options will include various bedroom sizes in the Townes at River South or the Planet Apartments.

Those interested are welcome to apply online beginning at 8:30 a.m. All applicants will have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to sign up.

For more information, click here.

