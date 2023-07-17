RRHA opens two waitlist for more than 20 units

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority are looking to help more families with housing.

Starting Monday, July 17, two project-based voucher waitlists will open for 27 units.

Options will include various bedroom sizes in the Townes at River South or the Planet Apartments.

Those interested are welcome to apply online beginning at 8:30 a.m. All applicants will have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to sign up.

