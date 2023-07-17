Police: Juvenile arrested after crashing stolen car; passenger flees

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile was arrested in Richmond by Henrico police after crashing a potentially stolen car in the city.

On Monday, July 17, Henrico police found a potentially stolen vehicle near Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane in the Lakeside area. The car fled from police after officers attempted to initiate a stop. The suspected vehicle was then involved in a minor crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Police detained a juvenile on the scene who they believe was driving the car. An additional passenger of that vehicle fled on foot.

Police say there are no injuries related to the crash. The scene is still active as officers search for the passenger who fled.

There’s currently no information on the suspect who fled.

Richmond Police will be investigating the crash on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Henrico Police will investigate the suspects and the incidents leading up to the crash.

