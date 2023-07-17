Petersburg Public Schools hosting job fairs in July and August

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Public Schools are hosting job fairs in July and August for positions that need to be filled before the start of the school year.

The district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.

The fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg Public Library at 201 W. Washington Street

Tuesday, July 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg High School at 3101 Johnson Rd

Thursday, August 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg Public Library

Attendees will learn more about available positions, apply on-site, network and meet with human resources staff. Interested candidates can pre-register or bring their cover letters, resumes, and necessary licensing information.

Click here to learn more about open positions at PCPS here, or call 804-732-0510.

