Petersburg Public Schools hosting job fairs in July and August

The district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.
The district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.(Petersburg City Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Public Schools are hosting job fairs in July and August for positions that need to be filled before the start of the school year.

The district is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service staff, maintenance workers, custodians and more.

The fairs will be held on the following dates and locations:

  • Tuesday, July 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg Public Library at 201 W. Washington Street
  • Tuesday, July 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg High School at 3101 Johnson Rd
  • Thursday, August 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Petersburg Public Library

Attendees will learn more about available positions, apply on-site, network and meet with human resources staff. Interested candidates can pre-register or bring their cover letters, resumes, and necessary licensing information.

Click here to learn more about open positions at PCPS here, or call 804-732-0510.

