Petersburg police investigate shooting at Budget Motor Inn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence surrounded the Budget Motor Inn early Monday morning after one person was shot inside the hotel.
Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and has been flown to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
There is word of any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
