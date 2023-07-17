Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg police investigate shooting at Budget Motor Inn

1 Injured in Shooting at Budget motor Inn
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy police presence surrounded the Budget Motor Inn early Monday morning after one person was shot inside the hotel.

Police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries and has been flown to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

There is word of any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

