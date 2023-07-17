Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Most stay dry with a slight dip in humidity

Highs in the low 90s each day this week
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chance and humidity dip a little bit to start the week.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Smoky/Hazy skies likely. Smoke from Wildfires in Western Canada. A touch Less Humid! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A little hazy from Wildfire smoke. A stray afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. A few showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

