Monday Forecast: Most stay dry with a slight dip in humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rain chance and humidity dip a little bit to start the week.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Smoky/Hazy skies likely. Smoke from Wildfires in Western Canada. A touch Less Humid! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A little hazy from Wildfire smoke. A stray afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. A few showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. A few showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.