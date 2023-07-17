Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lawsuit over Charlottesville’s Confederate statue streamlined

There is a new twist for Charlottesville’s Lee statue saga Monday, July 17.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new twist for Charlottesville’s Lee statue saga Monday, July 17.

After all the hoopla when the statue to a Confederate general came down and legal action over its donation to the Jefferson School of African American Heritage Center, the center’s lawyer says things have changed.

This new information comes from a press release from Swords Into Plowshares, which is part of JSAAHC.

Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation wanted the statue of Robert E. Lee. When it didn’t get it, the foundation filed suit.

Now, that lawsuit has been streamlined.

Christopher Tate is the attorney representing JSAAHC. He says the case originally contained three causes of action:

  • Action 1 was the state statute that governs war memorials.
  • Action 2 was related to the law of public procurement and public contracts in Virginia.

“Both of those claims have now been dismissed. And so what remains is a complaint between Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the city alleging that the city didn’t comply with the Freedom of Information Act,” Tate said.

This all comes after the statue was removed from a public park and donated to the Jefferson School in 2021.

A few things have changed since the lawsuit started: “There were originally two plaintiffs in this case: One plaintiff voluntarily dismissed their claims before this motion could be heard. The other plaintiff we asked the court to dismiss because that plaintiff lacked a legal concept known as ‘standing.’ Lawsuits are about disputes between parties,” Tate said.

Tate says as of now there isn’t anything active on the docket as for the next steps.

NBC29 reached out to the Trevilian Battlefield Station Foundation, but have yet to hear back from it.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

