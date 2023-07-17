Flood Warning Issued For the James River
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are urging residents to stay away from the James River. This comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until tomorrow afternoon.
City officials say excessive amounts of Debris in the water will make water rescues extremely difficult, which could put safety crews’ lives in danger.
The following areas will be closed due to the flooding:
- Water Street at Dock Street
- Sections of Riverside Drive and River Road
- Huguenot Flat
- The Capital Bike Trail
Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.
