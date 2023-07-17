Flood Warning Issued For the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are urging residents to stay away from the James River. This comes after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning until tomorrow afternoon.

City officials say excessive amounts of Debris in the water will make water rescues extremely difficult, which could put safety crews’ lives in danger.

The following areas will be closed due to the flooding:

Water Street at Dock Street

Sections of Riverside Drive and River Road

Huguenot Flat

The Capital Bike Trail

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.

