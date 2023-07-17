Deputies investigate murder-suicide in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday.

Deputies say around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a home to conduct a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead inside the home.

A preliminary investigation indicated this was a domestic-related murder-suicide.

Deputies are working with the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

