Deputies investigate murder-suicide in Caroline County
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday.
Deputies say around 10:30 a.m., they responded to a home to conduct a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned family member.
When deputies arrived, they found two people dead inside the home.
A preliminary investigation indicated this was a domestic-related murder-suicide.
Deputies are working with the Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.
