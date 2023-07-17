Cleaning crews target Manchester trash and debris as part of expanded service

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the shadow of Richmond’s skyline, you can see signs everywhere that Manchester is growing and the sometimes unsightly pains that come with it.

“You see how great downtown looks. We’re going to bring that same sort of shine to Manchester as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Monday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced an extension of the Clean and Safe Program. It’s a three-day-a-week sidewalk cleaning service to remove trash and weeds.

The program may sound familiar because the city has partnered with Venture Richmond since 1990 in other neighborhoods.

“Through a partnership between the city of Richmond and Venture Richmond, the district will provide enhanced services which includes the Clean and Safe program,” said Darius Johnson, Venture Richmond.

The expansion, approved by the city council earlier this year, will also include marketing efforts.

“That will make a big difference in the Manchester neighborhood to support existing and future residents and their businesses,” said Stoney.

Those living in the approved overlay district will also have a larger property tax bill, by five cents per $100 of assessed value.

The program in Manchester will also cost $300,000 in grant money for the work and has yielded more than 6,200 cans worth of trash.

“We have some real challenges as it relates to Manchester, want to make sure we’ve got some real speed controls and parking and green space, right,” said Ellen Robertson, Richmond City Council.

The city hopes to expand those cleanup and other services in Manchester five days a week.

