City leaders warn people to ‘avoid all use’ of James River during flood stage

The National Weather Service reported the James River hit water levels of 13 feet on Monday morning
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Denise Causey had plans to swim in the James River on Monday at Pony Pasture, but those plans quickly changed when she found out the river reached flood stage.

Denise Causey
Denise Causey(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“With the rain last night, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the water level,” said Causey. “It looks like our plans may be a little squashed today.”

James River reaches flood stage
James River reaches flood stage(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the James River as water levels rose overnight and went above 13 feet, but this expired on Monday afternoon.

“I’m trying to make them understand that it is not a safe day, so there’s other days,” said Causey.

The warning was issued following tropical downpours from over the weekend.

James River
James River(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“Normally, this is a stack of rocks that goes 7 or 8 feet down to the water and then a little farther out, you have some shallow rocks here you can stand on normally,” said Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of the James River Park, about the shoreline near Pony Pasture. “It’s a great spot at regular 4 foot, 5 foot conditions. As you can see, it’s all the way up to the ground here.”

Stutz said the debris is also causing hazardous conditions on the James River.

“You’ll see 1,000 pound logs, whole trees, big pieces of debris moving around, and that’s part what makes is so dangerous out here today,” said Stutz. “Not only are those things moving around in the water, but they also get hung up on the rocks, caught against things, and they create strainers and other hazards for boaters.”

Richmond leaders also said the excessive amounts of debris make water rescues difficult, which is why they’re warning people to avoid all uses for the James River at this time.

“The James River isn’t on a schedule, but typically in summer it’s a lot lower than this,” said NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Frieden.

James River
James River(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It will be dropping and then you’ll start to see professional rafters back out there and world class paddlers out there, but the 5 foot level or below 5 feet, that’s what I think of with my family. I start to feel more comfortable with us just swimming or floating, that probably won’t happen until sometime next week,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, the City of Richmond also said the following areas were closed due to flooding:

  • Water Street at Dock Street
  • Sections of Riverside Drive and River Road
  • Huguenot Flat Ramp
  • The Capital Bike Trail also is expected to flood.

