5-year-old dies in Prince George County crash; driver charged

Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A five-year-old child is dead after a crash in Prince George County Sunday night.

Police say around 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Baxter Road.

A 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling Westbound on Baxter Road when it veered off the roadway to the right, striking a ditch.

The initial investigation revealed two adults and three children were inside the Ford at the time of the crash. A five-year-old child was ejected from the car, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say all the other occupants were treated at local hospitals.

Police believe alcohol and speed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg, was identified as the driver of the Ford and was taken into custody.

Parker has been charged with the following:

  • Involuntary Manslaughter
  • Child neglect/Endangerment (x2)
  • DUI
  • Driving without a license
  • No child restraints (x2)

The investigation into this deadly crash continues.

