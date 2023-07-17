5-year-old dies in Prince George County crash; driver charged

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A five-year-old child is dead after a crash in Prince George County Sunday night.

Police say around 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Baxter Road.

A 2014 Ford four-door sedan was traveling Westbound on Baxter Road when it veered off the roadway to the right, striking a ditch.

The initial investigation revealed two adults and three children were inside the Ford at the time of the crash. A five-year-old child was ejected from the car, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say all the other occupants were treated at local hospitals.

Police believe alcohol and speed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Jabriel Parker, 27, of Petersburg, was identified as the driver of the Ford and was taken into custody.

Parker has been charged with the following:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Child neglect/Endangerment (x2)

DUI

Driving without a license

No child restraints (x2)

The investigation into this deadly crash continues.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.