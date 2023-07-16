Sunday Forecast: Humid with showers and storms likely through 1-2pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another humid day plus downpours are likely this morning and midday.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy and humid showers and storms likely this morning and midday. Rain chance drops off after 2pm but an isolated storm is still possibleLows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. A Touch Less Humid! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly Sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

