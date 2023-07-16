Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg City Public Schools secures 2nd place for VSBA Workforce Readiness award

By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools (PCPS) are celebrating a big accomplishment. This comes after the district received recognition from the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) with the Excellence in Workforce Readiness Award.

PCPS and eight other divisions were honored with the award, which is sponsored by VACORP and the VSBA Conference on Education. The awards program, which started in 2018, celebrates exceptional programs that emphasize preparing Virginia public school students for the workforce.

PCPS’ Education for Employment Program was awarded second place out of all divisions with a student population below 5,000. All winning divisions were categorized by student population: below 5,000, between 5,001-10,000, and above 10,001.

“Petersburg City Public Schools is so proud to be recognized with this amazing award from VSBA,” said Superintendent Dr. Tamara Sterling. “This division will continue to ensure that we are preparing students to be competitive for today’s workforce and that of the future.”

