NAWIC camp gives girls opportunity to learn trade skills & encourages them to consider the construction industry

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Through a 5-day National Association of Women in Construction camp, 7th, 8th and 9th grade girls will learn new skills that will challenge their mind and hands to construct useful items.

“Any job you can think we probably have a slot for it in the construction industry,” said Carrie Hunt, a general committee member for National Association of Women in Construction.

It’s happening July 17th - July 21st at the Henrico County Public Schools Adult Education Center at Regency from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.. This is the first time NAWIC is hosting this program in Richmond.

“They’re going to get to try wiring up things, they’re going to make their own little air conditioning unit, they’re going to get to do simulators with big simulators,” said Hunt.

Research shows only 11% of people working in the construction industry are female. This free day camp will happen once a year.

“We’re really hoping it at least entertains them but maybe sparks like an interest in our field because nationwide there’s only 11 percent of women in the construction industry and we find them most of them in the office, in HR, in financials and stuff which makes sense, we’re really just trying to drive the workforce because they’re getting older,” Hunt said.

Committee members hope to bring in more girls each year, in hopes of giving them another career option if they don’t feel college is for them.

“There are jobs and great ones and very successful paying jobs that aren’t necessarily requiring a college degree anymore,” said Alison Mullins, a general committee member of NAWIC.

One committee member says this camp is inspiring for young girls.

“It’s taking a male dominated world and giving a shine to the female aspect and letting people know they can do it, they can get involved, just like Rosie the Riveter,” Mullins said.

