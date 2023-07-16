Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Breeze airways “Stretch it Out” promotion is helping travelers stretch their dollars.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer vacation expenses for Richmond Airport travelers just got a little lower.

Breeze Airways is now offering one-way flights starting at $39 to more than ten destinations within the U.S.

Debuting its limited-time “Stretch it Out” promotion, Breeze Airways’ sale offers a one-way trip on 11 routes from RIC between August 9 and August 29 if tickets are purchased by July 17.

During this promotional period, Breeze is also offering seat upgrades to Nicest for $1 more than a Nicer. The Nicest Fare Bundle includes roomy leg space and a recliner seat for a comfortable travel experience. This promotion is on all Breeze routes utilizing the Airbus A220-300 aircraft for travel through January 9, 2024, if purchased by July 13, 2023.

Breeze “Stretch it Out” Fares:

From Richmond, VA to:

  • Charleston, SC starting from $39
  • Cincinnati, OH starting from $45
  • Islip-Long Island, NY, starting from $41
  • Jacksonville, FL starting from $57
  • Las Vegas, NV starting from $75
  • Los Angeles, CA, starting from $109
  • New Orleans, LA starting from $54
  • Phoenix, AZ, starting from $109
  • Providence, RI, starting from $59
  • San Francisco, CA, starting from $129
  • Tampa, FL starting from $49

For more information about flights and other promotions, click here.

