Woman hospitalized after incident in Henrico

Henrico police continue to investigate
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after an incident occurred on Berryhill Road in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Just before 12 a.m., police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was hurt, she was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of right now, we do not know her condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

