Woman hospitalized after incident in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after an incident occurred on Berryhill Road in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Just before 12 a.m., police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was hurt, she was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of right now, we do not know her condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.