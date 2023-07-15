Woman hospitalized after incident in Henrico
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after an incident occurred on Berryhill Road in Henrico early Saturday morning.
Just before 12 a.m., police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was hurt, she was taken to a nearby hospital.
As of right now, we do not know her condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
