Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Virginia Department of Social Services offering replacement SNAP benefits starting July 17

(FILE)
(FILE)(WECT)
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’ve been scammed for SNAP benefits, you must report it to social services to get them back.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says the state will begin offering replacement benefits that were lost or stolen between last October and now.

The replacement benefits will be offered until September 2024.

Replacement benefits will start going out on July 17 to those who qualify.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
Police are searing for three male suspects after a robbery at a 7-11convience store in...
7-11 robbed at gunpoint, police seeking three suspects
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Naja Kemp entering her new 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Richmond mom with personal connection wins 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Latest News

Groundbreaking of Richmond High School For The Arts Saturday morning
City, RPS leaders break ground for Richmond High School For The Arts
Community celebrates groundbreaking of Richmond High School for the Arts
1 injured in shooting at Budget Motor Inn
RRHA opens waitlist for 27 units
RRHA opens two waitlist for more than 20 units
Some Chesterfield students are heading back to school for year-round classes (Source: NBC12)
Year-round classes begin for two Chesterfield schools