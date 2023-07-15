Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Time for them to step up’: Henrico SAG-AFTRA member speaks on strike

As actors and writers continue to strike for better wages, the impact can be felt by many in Central Virginia.
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As actors and writers continue to strike for better wages, the impact can be felt by many in Central Virginia.

“I am on strike,” Colin Key, an actor from Henrico, said.

Key is one of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members joining the Writer’s Guild already on strike after their contracts expired earlier this week.

He said the union is fighting for several things to catch up with new media, including better wages and protection from threats to their jobs, including AI.

“There have been a lot of changes in the streaming business model and, unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA members make considerably less money to work on a streaming show than they would on a national cable program,” Key said.

Key said there is a misconception about working in the entertainment industry that everyone is a millionaire.

He said that’s not the case, and often many work from job to job.

“A very small percentage [are] most of us are working-class people making a working-class wage,” Key said. “We rely on the day rates and the residuals that come from working on these programs to pay our mortgages and to feed our family. We’re just working-class people.”

In Virginia, film and TV production is more than a billion-dollar industry with more than 5,500 full-time jobs, some union and some non-union.

Key says if the strike continues to happen, you can see it impact other industries.

“When the writers guild and the screen actors guild are both shutting down productions, this is going to have a ripple effect through communities that rely on that income,” Key said.

When asked about the strike, the Virginia Film Office provided this quote:

“It’s time for them to step up and, you know, pay a living wage to these performers,” Key said.

