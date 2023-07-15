‘Time for them to step up’: Henrico SAG-AFTRA member speaks on strike

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - As actors and writers continue to strike for better wages, the impact can be felt by many in Central Virginia.

“I am on strike,” Colin Key, an actor from Henrico, said.

Key is one of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members joining the Writer’s Guild already on strike after their contracts expired earlier this week.

He said the union is fighting for several things to catch up with new media, including better wages and protection from threats to their jobs, including AI.

“There have been a lot of changes in the streaming business model and, unfortunately, SAG-AFTRA members make considerably less money to work on a streaming show than they would on a national cable program,” Key said.

Key said there is a misconception about working in the entertainment industry that everyone is a millionaire.

He said that’s not the case, and often many work from job to job.

“A very small percentage [are] most of us are working-class people making a working-class wage,” Key said. “We rely on the day rates and the residuals that come from working on these programs to pay our mortgages and to feed our family. We’re just working-class people.”

In Virginia, film and TV production is more than a billion-dollar industry with more than 5,500 full-time jobs, some union and some non-union.

Key says if the strike continues to happen, you can see it impact other industries.

“When the writers guild and the screen actors guild are both shutting down productions, this is going to have a ripple effect through communities that rely on that income,” Key said.

When asked about the strike, the Virginia Film Office provided this quote:

The latest strike announcement will bring added challenges and trials to our industry -- to our Virginia workers and businesses -- as a majority of production will be affected by the ongoing negotiations and various slated projects and the opportunity they bring will be temporarily delayed. However, in such a changing entertainment landscape, we recognize that meaningful reflection and conversation is necessary for the creation of a mutually beneficial outcome and a bright, secure future for our evolving industry and its workers. Our office continues to be here to support our Virginia industry and community in every way and is closely following developments.

“It’s time for them to step up and, you know, pay a living wage to these performers,” Key said.

