Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

Dry through about lunch time today, scattered showers and storms this afternoon continue overnight
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humid with a chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Heat indices near 100° this weekend. Try to stay cool!

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with showers and storms this afternoon and evening. These storms will be hit or miss, not everyone will see rain. Heat indices near 100°. Showers and storms could become widespread overnight. Any heavy downpours could cause flooding. Rain totals a half inch. Highs near 90°. (Day Rain Chance: 40%, Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with a morning shower possible. A few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Heat indices could break 100°. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Less humid! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

