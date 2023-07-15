Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humid with a chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow. Heat indices near 100° this weekend. Try to stay cool!

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with showers and storms this afternoon and evening. These storms will be hit or miss, not everyone will see rain. Heat indices near 100°. Showers and storms could become widespread overnight. Any heavy downpours could cause flooding. Rain totals a half inch. Highs near 90°. (Day Rain Chance: 40%, Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with a morning shower possible. A few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Heat indices could break 100°. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Less humid! Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid-90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

