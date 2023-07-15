Your Money with Carlson Financial
Forever Summer beer festival headed to Richmond

The Veil Brewing Co. is bringing some of the best beer in the world to RVA, all in the name of charity.(The Veil Brewing Co.)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attention all beer lovers. The time has come to prepare for summer fun as the Forever Summer Festival heads to the river city to take over Downtown Richmond.

Presented by the Veil Brewing Co., the one-day festival will occur on Saturday, July 22, from 1-6 p.m. at Mainstreet station at 1500 East Main Street.

Festivities will include a full day of delicious beers and food, with more than 40 breweries joining the fun.

Participating breweries include Belgium’s 3 Fonteinen and Cantillon, Missouri’s Side Project, The Answer and many more.

Food can be purchased from local favorites like the High Roller Lobster Co., Kwam’s Chicken Project and TBT El Gallo.

Tickets are now on sale, and all proceeds will be donated to Childsavers - a non-profit that provides children’s mental health services and childcare resources.

Attendees have to option to purchase General Admission ($65), VIP ($95) or Designated Driver tickets ($5).

All Designated Drivers will be given a different color wristband. Those individuals and their party will be asked to leave the event immediately if they are seen drinking at the festival.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.

