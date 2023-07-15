City, RPS leaders broke ground on Saturday for Richmond High School For The Arts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community seems to be really excited about the future of Richmond High School For The Arts. They, along with leaders and George Wythe alumni, gathered at the schools football field Saturday morning to be a part of the historic groundbreaking celebration. City and school leaders spoke about how the new school is a symbol for the children - that they are loved - and that they’re worth an updated building with updated facilities.

“Our school community has spoken, George Wythe can’t wait,” said Kevin Olds, the current Principal. “That’s right! We’ll start building it today!” shouted excited community members in the crowd.

The high school is replacing the decades old building - but its principal assures the alumni - George Wythe won’t be forgotten.

“The rich tradition of George Wythe High school will not be lost, it will be built upon, it will be embraced, it will be flourished with structure, discipline and support along the way,” he told the crowd.

Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent - Jason Kamras - said their motto is to teach with love, to lead with love and to serve with love…. but he says that wasn’t shown through George Wythe High School anymore.

“For far too long our buildings, in particularly this one – has not been giving off vibes of love,” Kamras said.

That’s why the school has already been renamed to Richmond High School For The Arts. Creating an updated and safe environment for students is important, but there’s a bigger mission behind this project.

“Is the message to our students that they matter,” said Robin Mines, a George Wythe Alumni.

Richmond’s mayor - Levar Stoney - said he’s excited to see the outcome of the building - but he’s thrilled for something more personal.

“It’s the future graduates that walk through that door and what they will do in their lives,” said Mayor Stoney.

As of right now, there isn’t a set timeline for construction but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

