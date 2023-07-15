7-11 robbed at gunpoint, police seeking three suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are looking for three suspects after a 7/11 in Chesterfield was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police say three suspects walked into the 7-11 convenience store at 5549 Belmont Road around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, displayed firearms, and demanded money from the cashier.

The three suspects, who were all wearing masks at the time of the robbery, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Officers are still on the search for the three suspects, who were all described as black males with a medium build.

The first suspect was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect was also described as 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black shoes.

The last suspect is described as 5′8″ Tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes, and black and white shoes.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.