Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

7-11 robbed at gunpoint, police seeking three suspects

Police are searing for three male suspects after a robbery at a 7-11convience store in...
Police are searing for three male suspects after a robbery at a 7-11convience store in Chesterfield.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield police are looking for three suspects after a 7/11 in Chesterfield was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

Police say three suspects walked into the 7-11 convenience store at 5549 Belmont Road around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, displayed firearms, and demanded money from the cashier.

The three suspects, who were all wearing masks at the time of the robbery, fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Officers are still on the search for the three suspects, who were all described as black males with a medium build.

The first suspect was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect was also described as 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black shoes.

The last suspect is described as 5′8″ Tall, wearing a black hoodie, black pants with white stripes, and black and white shoes.

Police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Some school divisions will have a staggered start to the school year.
2023 school start dates for Central Va.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Henrico
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Henrico police continue to investigate
Woman hospitalized after incident in Henrico
Key's union card
‘Time for them to step up’: Henrico SAG-AFTRA member speaks on strike
‘Time for them to step up’: Henrico SAG-AFTRA member speaks on strike
Naja Kemp entering her new 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Richmond mom with personal connection wins 2023 St. Jude Dream Home