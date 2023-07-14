Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, July 14 , 2023
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A Chesterfield father who was charged with killing his son two years ago is found guilty on all charges.
- After four days, a missing mother and daughter from Prince George have been found safe.
- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting back in January. Richmond Police say 61-year-old Douglas Price died Wednesday after getting treatments related to the shooting.
- Today is the last day to weigh in on GRTC’s 10-year plan.
- Today’s weather consists of showers and thunderstorms. Full forecast >
