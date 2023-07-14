Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teens arrested, charged after series of robberies across Richmond

Over the past 10 days, RPD has taken several reports of robberies in the Fan, Byrd Park and Carytown areas.(Live 5/File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police arrested two teenagers for a recent string of robberies in multiple Richmond neighborhoods Thursday and Friday.

Over the past 10 days, RPD has taken several reports of robberies in the Fan, Byrd Park and Carytown areas, including similar suspect descriptions and circumstances.

In the course of the investigations, detectives received videos and information about the suspects from the community. With this information, Third, Fourth Precinct and VSP conducted a joint operation in Byrd Park. The operation also included elements of RPD’s Operation Safe Summer.

On Thursday, the public found one of the teens, giving that information to RPD bicycle officers. Soon, one suspect was found and arrested. The second teen was found and arrested today. Both were apprehended without incident.

Two boys, 17 and 15, of Richmond, have each been charged with robbery. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Sergeant N. Castrinos at (804) 646-1144 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

