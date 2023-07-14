Tappahannock on the road to recovery a year after a massive fire

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - On a Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022, a massive fire destroyed multiple businesses along Prince Street in Tappahannock.

The fire started behind the Martin-Sale Furniture Company. The fire grew bigger, destroying multiple historic buildings, businesses and apartments in its path, including the historic Emerson’s Ordinary, a tavern that dates back to 1710.

“Well, that was a very horrific day for us and the town,” remembered Clifton Ogg, the owner of Martin-Sale Furniture Company.

Volunteer firefighter Joey Reinhardt says they trained for fires this big but never expected to see it in real life, especially in their small town.

“It was really surprising,” said Reinhardt, the president of Tappahannock, Essex Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire shut down all lanes of Route 26 in the area, and luckily, no one was hurt in the inferno.

Ogg says the town has recovered because of community support.

“Oh wow, the support we’ve received from the town has been tremendous,” he said.

Ross-Simpson Properties partnered with Tappahannock, and the town received a $250,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s 2022 Industrial Revitalization Fund.

The awarded funds were used to renovate Emerson’s Ordinary, considered one of Virginia’s oldest surviving ordinaries.

Some destroyed businesses are an art gallery, a real estate office, and Prince Street Café.

Prince Street Café has since reopened in a new location at the Hobbs Hole Golf Course.

“This town, Tappahannock, is little, but it’s bigger on people,” café owner Maria Esquer said.

Esquer says she will never forget the fire that destroyed her business.

“That was pretty bad, that was bad. I was devastated because my dreams were ash in 2 hours,” she said. “I was across the street watching everything, how one ball of fire jumped from a building.”

What started the fire still hasn’t been discovered, but the owner of Martin-Sale says he’s hoping to put something that benefits the community where his old discount store used to be.

