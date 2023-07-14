Mobile coffee cart takes over the streets of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you’ve driven around Richmond, you’ve probably seen people flock to a stand, walking away with cups of coffee.

Paix Espresso is a mobile coffee cart company owned by Seth McDaniel and Danny Hodge.

“We just serve espresso-based drinks like lattes, cappuccinos, cortado, americanos,” McDaniel said. “We focus on the streets of Richmond, serving some of the best coffee in Richmond.”

The pair met while working at a local coffee shop and found their goals and dreams aligned.

“We met there and talked about our dreams for coffee,” Hodge said. “We both wanted to start a café, and we also had the idea of doing the cart together. We ended up just going in and doing it.”

McDaniel and Hodge figured the cart would be less expensive than jumping right into buying an actual building and getting their name out to the community.

Now they’re sourcing espresso from around the world and serving hundreds of customers weekly.

They’re doing it a bit differently than many businesses around the city.

“We get distilled water, and we add our own mineral content, specific for extracting espresso,” McDaniel said. “It extracts it at optimal levels where it can be really balanced in sweetness, not too bitter, and have a ‘vibrantness’ with these fruity notes.”

Paix’s mission goes beyond a cup of coffee. They also use Paix as a way to spread their faith while also making an impact on the community.

“We wanted to use coffee as a means to just really connect people and just love on people,” McDaniel said. “As Christian men, that’s our main goal.”

“We want people to come out and ask us questions,” Hodge said. “We want to create those relationships over coffee.”

As for what’s next, the pair expects to open their brick-and-mortar café less than seven months after launching the business.

“We started looking for a place to roast and came across this place that can also be a café,” Hodge said. “We’re basically going to roast and have a café all in one space.”

The physical building will be in the Museum District.

For the launch date and where you can find the cart throughout the week, follow Paix on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.