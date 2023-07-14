Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Henrico early Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a hit-and-run crash on Williamsburg Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway with head trauma. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The vehicle involved in the incident was last seen heading west on Williamsburg Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

