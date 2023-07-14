Friday Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humid with daily thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Heat indices 100°+ this weekend. Try to stay cool!

Friday: We’re tracking a few early morning showers and storms. Partly sunny and humid. Scattered showers and storms late in the day into the evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds and heavy rain is possible. High near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms. Heat indices near 100°. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Heat indices near 100°+. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.