2023 school start dates for Central Va.

Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a full list of when local public school divisions are starting the 2023-24 school year:
July 17
- Chesterfield County’s two year-round schools (Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools)
July 24
- Hopewell City Public Schools (year-round)
August 7
- Prince Edward
August 8
- Brunswick
August 9
- Orange County
- Cumberland County
- Louisa County
August 10
- Buckingham County
August 14
- Caroline County
- Amelia County
- Richmond County
- Essex County
- Northumberland County
- Goochland County
August 15
- Lunenburg
August 16
- King and Queen County
August 21
- Chesterfield County (Staggered start)
- Dinwiddie (Staggered start)
- King William
- Lancaster
- Middlesex
- Powhatan
- Nottoway
- Henrico
- Richmond City
- Prince George
- Colonial Heights
- Hanover (Staggered start)
August 28
- Sussex
September 5
- New Kent
- Petersburg
- Charles City
- Greensville
