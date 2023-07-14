2023 school start dates for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a full list of when local public school divisions are starting the 2023-24 school year:

July 17

Chesterfield County’s two year-round schools (Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools)

July 24

Hopewell City Public Schools (year-round)

August 7

Prince Edward

August 8

Brunswick

August 9

Orange County

Cumberland County

Louisa County

August 10

Buckingham County

August 14

Caroline County

Amelia County

Richmond County

Essex County

Northumberland County

Goochland County

August 15

Lunenburg

August 16

King and Queen County

August 21

Chesterfield County (Staggered start)

Dinwiddie (Staggered start)

King William

Lancaster

Middlesex

Powhatan

Nottoway

Henrico

Richmond City

Prince George

Colonial Heights

Hanover (Staggered start)

August 28

Sussex

September 5

New Kent

Petersburg

Charles City

Greensville

