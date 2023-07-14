Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

2023 school start dates for Central Va.

Some school divisions will have a staggered start to the school year.
Some school divisions will have a staggered start to the school year.(WAFB)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here is a full list of when local public school divisions are starting the 2023-24 school year:

July 17

  • Chesterfield County’s two year-round schools (Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools)

July 24

  • Hopewell City Public Schools (year-round)

August 7

  • Prince Edward

August 8

  • Brunswick

August 9

  • Orange County
  • Cumberland County
  • Louisa County

August 10

  • Buckingham County

August 14

  • Caroline County
  • Amelia County
  • Richmond County
  • Essex County
  • Northumberland County
  • Goochland County

August 15

  • Lunenburg

August 16

  • King and Queen County

August 21

  • Chesterfield County (Staggered start)
  • Dinwiddie (Staggered start)
  • King William
  • Lancaster
  • Middlesex
  • Powhatan
  • Nottoway
  • Henrico
  • Richmond City
  • Prince George
  • Colonial Heights
  • Hanover (Staggered start)

August 28

  • Sussex

September 5

  • New Kent
  • Petersburg
  • Charles City
  • Greensville

Share your photos with us! Tap on the “Add Media” option below and you may see your photos on TV or NBC12′s social media platforms. You can also click here to upload photos.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify 18-year-old shot to death in Henrico parking lot
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after five-month-old infant dies at daycare
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe
Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Jury finds man accused of killing son, concealing body guilty on all charges

Latest News

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos was found guilty of all charges.
Teen found guilty in Chesterfield party killing
A $3.6 million dollar makeover is coming to Chesterfield County.
Federal program grants $3.6 million safety makeover for Chesterfield interchange
Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Jury finds man accused of killing son, concealing body guilty on all charges
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Man accused of recording up girl’s skirt in Chesterfield Target