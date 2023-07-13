Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, July 13, 2023
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Henrico Police are working to find out who’s responsible for killing a teenager Wednesday night.
- Today, Richmond City Council will discuss plans to bring universal pre-k to RPS.
- One of the men charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter at the Belt Atlantic Apartments has pleaded guilty.
- A grieving mother is now suing a Hopewell city councilor, saying he profited from a GoFundMe he set up to help her bury her murdered child.
- Today’s weather is hot and humid, with an isolated storm. Full forecast >
