Trial of man accused of killing son, concealing body enters 4th day

WARNING: This story may contain graphic elements that are difficult for some viewers to read and watch.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The jury trial inside Chesterfield Circuit Court entered its fourth day Thursday for a man charged with his son’s death in May 2021.

Kassceen Weaver, 51, is facing charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body after officers found the body of his young son, Eliel Adon Weaver, inside a freezer in the family home.

Investigators believe Eliel’s remains were inside the freezer for nearly two years, and he was under five years old when he died.

On Thursday, the defense brought a medical examiner and consultant to the stand, testifying that the boy’s cause of death is undetermined and added multiple other possibilities couldn’t be ruled out.

On the stand, the witness also discussed the multiple fractures found on Adon’s body during examination.

The witness told the jury the two skull fractures found on Adon’s head were “quite short” and were substantially healed. The witness also said these skull fractures wouldn’t be Adon’s cause of death.

The witness also discussed the five rib fractures found on the young boy’s body. On Tuesday, the forensic anthropologist said one of the five ribs was healing while the other four fractures happened at or around the time of death.

On the stand, the witness told the jury he believes the rib fractures happened as a result of chest compressions and CPR. In previous statements made by Dina Weaver, the young boy’s mother, she did chest compressions on Adon nine days before his death after he passed out following a crying spell.

On the day of Adon’s death, Dina testified that she did chest compressions on the young boy and said that Kascceen Weaver, her estranged husband, told her he performed chest compressions on Adon.

This morning, Kassceen Weaver chose not to take the stand.

The defense also made a motion to strike evidence, but the judge denied this.

Jury instructions and closing arguments are expected Thursday afternoon.

Previous Trial Coverage

DAY 3:

Inside the courtroom Wednesday morning, prosecutors rested their case.

The court also took up the defense team’s motion to strike evidence in the case.

For an hour, the defense and prosecutors presented their arguments to Judge Edward Robbins.

Judge Robbins reviewed the case law given to him from both sides. Four hours later, Judge Robbins denied the motion.

DAY 2:

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth called a total of nine witnesses to the stand, including Dina Weaver. In 2021, she was facing charges in this case alongside her husband. In October 2022, prosecutors decided to withdraw her charges after reviewing evidence.

FIRST WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

On Tuesday morning, Dina Weaver told the court Kassceen Weaver is her estranged husband. Dina Weaver told the courtroom they met at the University of Richmond in 1993.

Dina testified they had two children together, including Eliel Adon Weaver. During the proceedings, Eliel has been referred to as “Adon.”

She testified Adon was slow in his movements and “didn’t really speak at all.” In addition, the victim’s mother testified Adon cried every day, which she claims frustrated Kassceen because Adon couldn’t be consoled or satisfied.

Dina also testified Adon suffered from crying spells and needed CPR after passing out from one just days before his death. After this episode, Dina testified Adon put his hand on his head and acted normal.

In October 2018, Dina Weaver said that while she was at work, she got a call from Kassceen saying the child was not breathing. Dina said Kassceen told her he gave CPR to the child, and Adon came to, but she found Adon on the floor with vomit everywhere when she rushed home after getting a ride home from her coworker’s mother.

Dina Weaver told the courtroom she did CPR on the child and begged Kassceen to take him to the hospital, but he told her no. Dina Weaver claims Kassceen was worried their child would be taken away because of the bruises on Adon’s body.

Dina Weaver testified she went along with what Kassceen said, giving the child a bath when he died and placing him in the crib.

After this, Dina Weaver told the court Kassceen Weaver placed the remains in a bin and, at some point, bought the freezer to put the young child’s remains in due to the smell.

In addition, Dina Weaver said Adon’s body “always had bruises” and testified Kassceen Weaver would punish him on the buttocks with his belt or hand.

During cross-examination, Kassceen Weaver’s defense team discussed Adon’s previous falls, pointing to an incident where he fell off the bed.

In addition, the defense questioned her previous statements to law enforcement, which they said didn’t include information that Kassceen Weaver used a belt on Adon.

THE SECOND WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their second witness to the stand, who stated Dina Weaver was her boss.

On the stand, the witness told the court Dina Weaver got a call from her husband in the fall of 2018 and “heard her crying, yelling on the phone.” In addition, the witness told the court she heard Dina Weaver coaching CPR over the phone.

The witness told the court her mother picked them up to drive them to Dina’s house after the phone call. Once they got to the home, the witness said Dina Weaver jumped out of the car and ran inside the house.

THE THIRD WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their third witness to the stand, Dina Weaver’s brother. While on the stand, he testified that he received a call from Dina Weaver on May 3, 2021.

After this phone call, Dina’s brother testified he called Chesterfield Police.

THE FOURTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their fourth witness to the stand, a detective with Chesterfield Police and spoke with Dina’s brother over the phone.

The detective testified he spoke to other detectives to obtain a search warrant. The detective also said a unit did surveillance on the home at Lookout Point Circle. While this happened, the detective testified he spoke to Dina Weaver at Rite Aid, where she worked.

THE FIFTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their fifth witness to the stand, a detective with Chesterfield Police tasked to surveil the home.

The detective testified he helped get the search warrant, and when he searched the large freezer, he immediately noticed frozen turkeys and bags of ice.

Those items surrounded a large plastic bin, which the detective said had a fabric-type sheet and a vacuum-sealed bag.

During cross-examination, Kassceen Weaver’s defense team asked the detective if he knew whether or not the freezer was locked. In response, the detective said he didn’t remember.

THE SIXTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their sixth witness to the stand, a forensic investigator with Chesterfield Police.

The forensic investigator testified she took photos of the evidence found inside the home on May 4, 2021, and told the court she “smelled the odor of decomposition” while processing the items inside the container.

The forensic investigator also brought the plastic bin, where the young boy’s remains were found, to the courtroom to submit as evidence for the trial.

THE SEVENTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their seventh witness to the stand, a lieutenant for Chesterfield Police and was in charge of the surveillance team.

He told the courtroom around 1 p.m. on May 4, 2021, officers followed Kassceen Weaver to the Rite Aid, where Dina Weaver worked.

In the pharmacy’s parking lot, officers detained Kassceen Weaver, who they said was “cooperative.”

THE EIGHTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their eighth witness to the stand, who worked as the assistant chief medical examiner and examined Adon’s remains after they were recovered.

On the stand, he testified that the body was “completely frozen” inside a plastic container when he first saw it.

Photos were shown to the jury of the state of the child’s body, which the witness testified was wrapped in garments and string bindings. According to the witness, one garment the body was wrapped in was a pair of adult shorts.

He also said the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

THE NINTH WITNESS TAKES THE STAND:

The Commonwealth called their ninth witness to the stand, who works as a forensic anthropologist and consultant for the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

The forensic anthropologist did a CT scan of the skeletal remains of Adon and found five rib fractures on Adon’s right side, two fractures on the top of his skull, and a fracture on his right elbow.

The witness testified one of the rib fractures was in a state of healing, as well as the fractures found on the skull and elbow.

Before the second day of the trial ended, the Commonwealth’s eighth witness was called back to the stand for questions regarding Adon’s cause of death, which was ruled as multiple blunt force injuries.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned the witness about other possible causes of death and if those had been ruled out. The witness said due to the state of the young boy’s decomposing body. No other tests could be done. For example, the witness said tests couldn’t be done on Adon’s brain due to its state of decomposition.

The defense also questioned the witness about the effect of the blunt force injuries and if they could conclude how they happened, to which the witness said no.

DAY 1:

Jury selection took nearly six hours on the first day of the trial, with opening statements starting around 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.