Thursday Forecast: Hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humid with daily thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Heat indices near 100° and heavy downpours are possible. Try to stay cool!

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. Heat indices near 100°. Highs in the mid-90s (Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Widespread showers and storms are possible overnight tonight. A strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds, hail and heavy rain possible. (Thursday Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: A light morning shower is possible. Partly sunny with heat indices near 100°. Scattered showers and storms likely late in the day. Strong storms with gusty wind and hail are possible. Slow-moving storms could bring heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon scattered storms likely. Heat indices near 100°. Heavy rain possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms likely. Heat indices near 100°. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Decreasing clouds with slightly lower humidity. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

