Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Thursday Forecast: Hot and humid with an isolated thunderstorm

Better chance for scattered to widepread showers and thunderstorms overnight
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humid with daily thunderstorm chances through the weekend. Heat indices near 100° and heavy downpours are possible. Try to stay cool!

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. Heat indices near 100°. Highs in the mid-90s (Rain Chance: 10%)

First Alert: Widespread showers and storms are possible overnight tonight. A strong to severe storm with gusty damaging winds, hail and heavy rain possible. (Thursday Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: A light morning shower is possible. Partly sunny with heat indices near 100°. Scattered showers and storms likely late in the day. Strong storms with gusty wind and hail are possible. Slow-moving storms could bring heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon scattered storms likely. Heat indices near 100°. Heavy rain possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with scattered showers and storms likely. Heat indices near 100°. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Decreasing clouds with slightly lower humidity. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
On July 11, A 17-year-old was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license...
17-year-old charged after toddler was hit by car in driveway
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
Lauren and Matt Urey of Chesterfield were among 47 people on White Island when a volcano erupted.
Chesterfield couple returns to New Zealand to testify in deadly volcano trial

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Humidity returns Thursday
Forecast: Humidity climbs Thursday
Wednesday Forecast: Heating up but not too humid
Wednesday Forecast: Heating up but no too humid today