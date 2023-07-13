Teen reaches plea deal in Chesterfield party killing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A teen reached a plea deal this week in a 2022 shooting that left a boy dead.

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos pleaded guilty to three charges, including first-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to shooting in public and firearm charges.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2022, at the Cultural Center of India. Police say a boy was found shot to death in a bathroom at a birthday party.

Barrientos will be sentenced in October.

A second suspect was sentenced back in May and is serving 35 years.

The third suspect will stand before a jury in August, and the fourth will be sentenced in September.

