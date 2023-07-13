Your Money with Carlson Financial
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.(Prince George County Police Department)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George mother and daughter who went missing last weekend were found safe, according to family.

Prince George County Police confirmed a VDEM employee found Martha and Mary Bates alive and safe in Highland County on Thursday, July 13, around 4 p.m.

Martha, 42, and her daughter Mary, 15, traveled to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia, on Sunday, July 9. The summer camp was about a four-hour drive from Prince George.

Martha was supposed to call her husband when they made it to camp, but after no call, her husband called the camp and found out the two never made it.

Prince George Police say the mother and daughter were reunited with their family.

